The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jermaine M. Lee, 25, of the 2000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Jeremy D. Hobgood, 43, of Central City was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Abbi M. Estes, 21, of the 900 block of Isaac Shelby Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Darrell T. Morgan, 35, of the 1900 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Arion Austin, 24, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape and third-degree rape.
• Joseph S. Byrd, 38, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Ryan T. Clark, 26, of the 1900 block of Merriewood Drive was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A security camera worth $100 was reported stolen Wednesday from a rental storage facility in the 900 block of East 18th Street.
• A video game system, a MacBook and a smart camera worth $750 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of Tamarack Road.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Abbi M. Estes, 21, of the 900 block of Isaac Shelby Drive left the road and struck a business sign at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Kentucky 144. Estes was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was listed Thursday in good condition. Estes’ passenger, Emme Powers, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Louis E. Lyvers, 63, of the 200 block of Lafayette Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
