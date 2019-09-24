The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher H. Dewitt, 34, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Franklin H. Campbell, 33, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity.
• A firearm discharge was reported Sunday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. A shell casing was found, but no injuries or damage were reported.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Winston Drive. A parked vehicle was damaged, and a bullet was found to have struck a nearby shed in the 700 block of Ford Avenue. No injuries were reported.
• A scooter worth $899 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1700 block of Lee Court. The scooter was recovered damaged.
• Cash deposits worth $1,219 were reported stolen Friday from Superior Auto, 4939 Frederica St.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 600 block of Crittenden Street.
• A purse, a backpack, a laptop computer and three textbooks worth $1,310 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of West Second Street. A window was broken during the theft.
• An assault was reported Saturday on East Sixth Street near Hall Street. The victim reported being hit in the arm with a handgun during an altercation with an acquaintance.
• A lawnmower and a washer and dryer worth $535 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 3300 block of Allen Street.
• Nothing was taken in two Saturday burglaries, both at homes in the 2300 block of Ottawa Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Francisco Fernandez, 28, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Tools were reported stolen Friday from a job site in the 2300 block of Creekwood Court.
