The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Victor Jose Sheriff, 50, of the first block of River Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, illegal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and assault on a correctional employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.