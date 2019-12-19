The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tracy W. Whitehouse, 49, of the 3500 block of Comanche place was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron J. Reed, 39, of Hawesville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and third-degree burglary.
• Tiffany R. Frakes, 29, of the 2200 block of Webster Court was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 100 block of West 23rd Street.
• Merchandise worth $511 was reported stolen Tuesday from Academy Sports, 3051 Highland Pointe Drive. The merchandise was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• David J. Barnett, 19, of the 700 block of Plum Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Christina Hernandez-Tomas, 42, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Tuesday with theft of identity and tampering with physical evidence.
• A purse, a wallet and a laptop computer were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Sanctuary Drive. The vehicle's passenger side front window was damaged during the theft.
• A Pontiac Grand Am was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2300 block of Fieldstone Court.
