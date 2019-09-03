The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andrew Clayton Estes, 54, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jerry L. Rhineburger, 72, of the first block of Central Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Richard A. Petta, 30, of Hartford was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Angela L. Jarrett, 48, of the 800 block of Crabtree Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Antonio Serrano Granado, 54, of Dade City, Florida, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
