The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Vickie L. Tyler-Brandle, 54, of the 1600 block of West 12th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Paul G. Stephens, 49, of the 2000 block of Crestwood Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• A gold pendant and a gold chain worth $5,900 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
• A home sustained $4,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday in the 1000 block of Marianna Drive.
• A scooter worth $749 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 900 block of Gardenside Drive.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday at Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A cell phone worth between $500 and $800 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 8700 block of Sawmill Road.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3500 block of London Pike.
