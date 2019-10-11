The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry T. Moore, 41, of the 500 block of Fleetwood Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Howard H. Anderson, 51, of the 1400 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A laptop computer worth $999 was reported stolen Wednesday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Frederica Street near West Fourth Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Bryant C. Anderson, 25, of the 3300 block of West Second Street and a car driven by Deborah C. Smith, 19, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830. Smith was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Dustin R. Rogers, 19, of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Bobby R. Douglas, 51, of the 1800 block of Franklin Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Cash in the amount of $20 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 9300 block of Kentucky 144.
