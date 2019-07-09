The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashely D. Laws, 32, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A handgun, a gas can, a first aid kit, a survival set, signal flares, a radio and an air horn worth $574 were reported stolen Friday from a boat at Halls Marine, 651 Ewing Road.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $10 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Road.
• A toolbox, tools and power tools and a tile saw worth $11,100 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a vacant building in the 1400 block of Sweeney Street.
• A smartphone worth $700 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 700 block of Clay Street.
• A window sustained $200 in damage during a Saturday burglary at Savi Chic Boutique, 2108 Triplett St.
• A storage shed sustained $50 in damage during a Saturday burglary in the 1900 block of Prince Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Michael J. Moore, 34, of Fort Branch, Indiana struck a pedestrian, Gerardo L. Lopez, 24, of the 1700 block of Todd Cout at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Frederica Street. Lopez was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Patrick McCarthy, 27, of the 7300 block of Kentucky 56 slid on gravel and left the road at 4:46 p.m. Sunday on Horrell Road. McCarthy was treated at OHRH and released.
• A motorcycle driven by Bobby W. Whitledge, 67, of Marion, Illinois overturned at 11:54 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Kentucky 54. Whitledge was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:45 p.m. on July 2 on Kentucky 54 near Springview Drive. They were a car driven by Misty L. Hurst, 40, of the 2600 block of Strawbridge Place, and a car driven by Trenta R. Powers, 55, of Philpot. Hurst and per passenger, Wes Weafer, were treated at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.