The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard W. Myatt, 32, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Hugh J. Moorman, 57, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Clay Richards, 30, of Long Island, New York, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, in connection with a Wednesday night robbery in the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue.
• Tyshawn Hawkins, 19, homeless, was charged Aug. 22 with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Lyndsey Reynolds, 39, of the 1200 block of Jackson Street was charged Aug. 23 with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500.
• A purse, a wallet and credit cards were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Kentucky Parkway.
• An iPhone was reported stolen after it was mislaid Thursday in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Veach Road.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Lamarwin J. Crite, 32, of the 2300 block of West Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and tampering with physical evidence.
