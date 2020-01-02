The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael Shadwick, 35, of the 2700 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Houston Martin, 18, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• Mamie Dukes, 60, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with two counts of third-degree assault.
• Taryn Cronin, 31, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged-instrument and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Joseph Weissend, 20, of the 2200 block of Woodstone Court, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
