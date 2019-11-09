The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amber M. Sweeney, 31, of the 700 block of Madison Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin I. Skimmerhorn, 23, of Philpot was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Destiny S. Johnson, 29, of the 1300 block of Moreland Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Joseph A. Maxberry, 56, of the 1700 block of East 22nd Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer D. Villareal-Harley, 37, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry R. Murray, 54, of the 3400 block of Benttree Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A cash deposit bag containing $1,213 was reported stolen Wednesday from Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken from burglaries at two rental storage facilities in the 2200 block of West Second Street.
• A generator, tools, a ladder and drywall worth $1,700 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1200 block of Daviess Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Justin B. Louden, 30, of the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and driving under the influence.
• Travis L. Elliott, 37, of the 2700 block of East 10th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Michael G. Aldridge, 43, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.