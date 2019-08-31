The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Emma E. Kirksey, 21, of the 6600 block of Barcroft was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Brandon J. Piper, 31, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Randy A. Sickels, 51, of the 900 block of Gardenside Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua L. Dawson, 32, of the 2200 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Bottles of alcohol worth $518 were reported stolen Thursday from CVS, 1221 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided Sunday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Daniele R. Smith, 21, of Utica and a car driven by Patrick Hulsey, 38, of the 700 block of Deer Trail. Smith's passenger, Rebekah Smith was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:30 p.m. on Scherm Road near Dickey Drive. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Rachel E. Norris, 34, of the 1300 block of Standish Place and a sport utility vehicle driven by Erica R. Cameron, 26, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane. Cameron was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street near Scherm Road. They were a car driven by Zachary L. Robinson, 32, of Calhoun and a car driven by Sarah H. Fuchs, 60, of the 3700 block of Buckland Square. Fuchs was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Breana E. Hobdy Herring, 26, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gift cards worth $100 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3600 block of Wood Trace. A window was busted out during the theft.
• A gasoline can was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 6900 block of Kentucky 815.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:39 p.m Wednesday on Kentucky 554 near Todd Bridge Road. They were a car driven by Jessica Schneider, 22, of Calhoun and a van driven by Allison N. Krampe, 20, of the 2600 block of Kentucky 554. Schneider was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Kentucky 2830. They were a pickup truck driven by Dakota Stroup, 28, of the 1100 block of Wing Avenue and a pickup truck driven by Judy Dant, 57, of the 6200 block of Curdsville Delaware Road. Dant and her passenger, Gilbert Sims, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
