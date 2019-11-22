The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melissa D. Sullivan, 43, of the 2500 block of Duke Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Patrice O. Morton, 34, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nemita C. Brown, 28, of the 700 block of West Eighth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jamie E. Roberts, 37, of the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Marcus Schwoeppe, 28, of the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Robin R. Otto, 46, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Cash in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2000 block of Wimbledon Court.
• Boots worth $77 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 18th Street.
• A generator and a grinder worth $820 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Payne Avenue.
• Two ladders worth $700 were reported stolen from a parking lot in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• A television worth $3,000 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Bolivar Street.
