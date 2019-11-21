The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark C. Coppage, 18, of Beaver Dam was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Kendall Powers, 23, of the 3000 block of Creek Branch Cove was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Central E. Holman, 40, 28, of the 3000 block of Creek Branch Cover was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Kevin L. Kassinger, 40, of the 3400 block of Millers Mill Road was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Robin P. Otto, 46, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Patro R. Stevenson, 42, of the 1100 block of West Third Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Cash in the amount of $5,320 was reported stolen Tuesday from Azucar Lounge, 116 W. Second St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jordan R Miles, 21, of Vincennes, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with impersonating a police officer.
