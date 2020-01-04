The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Budge Roach, 30, of the 20009 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy W. Thurman, 47, of the 2600 block of Concord Terrace was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A incident of sexual abuse was reported Thursday. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance in late December at a home on Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Terenza M. Foster 29, of the 300 block of Hill Avenue was charged Friday with theft of identity and first-degree unlawful access to a computer.
• Wil'Jaye L. Davenport, 20, of the 2100 block of Bradford Court was charged Thursday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Norman A. Wright, 32, of the 3800 block of Lewis Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Evantre T. Sanders, 19, of the 4700 block of Windstone Drive left the road and went airborne into a field at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on Old Kentucky 54 near Old State Road. Sanders' passengers, Sam D. Parm and John T. Little, were treated with injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Jalyn Ferguson, 19, of Calhoun left the road and overturned at 1:52 a.m. Dec. 29 on Kentucky 554 near Todd Bridge Road. Ferguson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.