The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caleb L. Hampton, 19, of the 2400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with trafficking in synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
• Christopher R. Manning, 31, of the 2400 block of St. Ann Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 9:49 a.m. Saturday on Frederica Street near West 24th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Vickie L. Tyler-Brandle, 54, of the 1600 block of West 12th Street and a utility truck driven by James C. Jackson, 39, of the 2300 block of Elm Street. Tyler-Brandle and her passengers, Kiera Riggs and Krey Riggs, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:49 a.m. Friday on Veach Road near Parkway Drive. They were a car driven by Marjorie R. Morgan, 95, of the 2400 block of Yewells Landing North and a car driven by Donna J. Oakley, 34, of Island. Morgan was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Ronald D. Boggs, 45, of the 5300 block of Essex Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald Burdick, 64, of Pueblo, Colorado, was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery.
• A rape was reported Monday at Colony Estates Mobile Home Park, 2219 Keenland Parkway. The victim reported she was raped by a man she had met online and had gone to the mobile home park to meet.
• A wheel and a tire were reported stolen Monday from a Toyota Corolla parked in the 6900 block of Jamie Lane.
• Mail was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 11000 block of Kentucky 951.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Scott Lowe, 68, of the 2000 block of York Drive overturned at 12:52 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Kentucky 1554. Lowe was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Monday in good condition.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Kentucky 405. They were a car driven by Austin Jones, 18, of the 2600 block of Epworth Lane and a pickup truck driven by Sammy Woods, 39, of Lewisport. Woods' passenger, Rebecca Burrows, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• James M. Brown, 48, of the 6900 block of Jamie Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.