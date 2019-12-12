The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Edwin J. Andrews, 44, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
• Michael Barrows, 24, of the 700 block of George Street was charged Monday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Amber F. Conover, 29, of the 700 block of George Street was charged Monday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Cash and a smart phone worth $80 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
• Knives and tools worth $1,776 were reported stolen Tuesday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• Two chainsaws and a leaf blower worth $1,299 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Towne Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St.
• A portable radio worth $800 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 300 block of East Ninth Street.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Carpenter Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
