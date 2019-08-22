The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Malcolm X. McNary, 28, of the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin G. Stallings, 36, of the 0-100 block of Colonial Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin I. Skimmerhorn, 23, of the 5200 block of Jack Hinton Road was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of synthetic drugs (enhanced).
• Joanna D. Milby, 37, of the 2400 block of West 20th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Issah W. Bailey, 30, of the 1700 block of East 22nd Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Freida D. Shaw-Johnson, 52, of the 600 block of Maple Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Dixiana Court.
• A Ford F-350 sustained $3,000 and a Nissan Quest sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in the 1300 block of Triplett Street.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck struck a bicycle ridden by John Schrecker, of the 2100 block of Sheffield Court at 2:13 p.m. Monday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 21st Street. Schrecker was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Wednesday in fair condition. OPD reports say the pickup truck left the scene.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:47 a.m. Monday on Frederica Street near Tamarack Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Brittany M. Zamora, 36, of the 3600 block of Trafalgar Court and a pickup truck driven by Kristin R. McGehee, 31, of Bremen. Zamora was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 12:38 p.m. Monday on Frederica Street near Time Drive. They were a pickup truck driven by Leah M. Taucher, 39, of the 1200 block of Carter Road and a car driven by Sherry Y. Cronin, 55, of the 3900 block of Brentwood Drive. Cronin and her passenger, Beverly Velotta, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Logan C. Powell, 25, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Crystal S. Linsdey, 37, of the 700 block of Jackson Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A safe was stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 700 Ashland Avenue.
