The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bruce A. Millay, 55, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• William Berry, 46, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
• Brian B. Blevins, 42, of the 0-100 block of Church Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian K. Cook, 52, of the 100 block of Lakewood Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tabitha Murphy, 25, homeless, was charged Tuesday with second-degree escape and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey Rickard 36, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
see police/page b3
• A firearm discharge was reported at 6:28 pm. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Buck Trail. A home in the 4100 block of Silent Doe Crossing sustained damage to the side of the house in the shooting, and a shed was also struck. No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.
• Hydrocodone was reported stolen Monday from Owensboro Center, 1205 Leitchfield Road.
• Cash in the amount of $250 was reported stolen Tuesday from Weir Drug and Jewelry, 325 Park Plaza Drive.
• A handgun worth $230 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3700 block of Pine Lake Court.
• A wallet, two fishing poles, a BB gun and food stamps worth $840 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West 12th Street.
• A scooter worth $800 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.
• Fireworks worth $500 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3600 block of Legacy Run.
• A purse, cash and a cell phone worth $1,001 were reported stolen Tuesday from AMVETS Post 119, 1400 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Amy N. Wright, 35, of the 2400 block of Veach Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A wallet, cash and hydrocodone were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle at Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.