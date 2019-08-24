The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andrew J. Minton, 30, of the 2100 block of Churchill Court was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Franklin R. Reardon, 58, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Deetrick L. Chatman, 35, of the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash and prescription drugs worth $64 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Daviess Street.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt worth $4,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 4100 block of Fogle Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Robert C. Lane, 32, of Utica was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of mail matter.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by William Lee, 52, of the 4300 block of Ireland Drive left the road and overturned at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Kentucky 142. Lee was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was listed Friday in good condition.
Kentucky State Police
• Michael E. Sago, 66, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
