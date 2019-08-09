The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andrew Owen, 26, of the 700 block of Stone Street was charged Thursday with theft of identity.
• Asa V. Lott, 29, of the 2400 block of Griffith Avenue with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gaylnn Robbins, 26, homeless was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence and with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Clarence E. Jones, 40, of West Louisville with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Sharkoo D. Barrett, 42, of the 1200 block of Allen Street was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana (under 8 ounces) second offense, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Benjamin D. Shepherd, 34, of the 1400 block of Wing Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $219 was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at home in the 2700 block of West Eighth Street.
• Four handguns worth $550 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 4000 block of Buckland Square.
• An antique safe worth $40,000 was reported stolen Monday from a commercial building in the 1200 block of Carter Road.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Edward E. Statts, 69, of Maceo struck a utility pole at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of U.S. 60. Statts was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Gregory A. Belcher, 58, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael W. Knight, 40, of the 6000 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12)
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:39 p.m. of the 3000 block of Old Kentucky 144. They were a car driven by Austin T. Brown, 21, of the 1600 block of Daniels Lane and a sport utility vehicle driven by Elizabeth Bolton, 29, of the 6900 block of Leah Lane. Bolton and her passenger, Bethany Estes, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
