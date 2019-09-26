The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan A. Eger, 27, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a minor in connection with a Tuesday burglary at Bullets Pawn, Guns and Jewelry, 301 East 18th St. Reports say the juvenile fired a handgun through a window to gain entry at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday and stolen five handguns, all of which were recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A four-wheeler was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 600 block of Daniels Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.