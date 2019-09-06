The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bruce Davis, 60, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew C. Hallden, 32, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jewelry worth $10,000 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of West Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Daniel L. Stogner, 33, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.