The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George A. Gamble, 49, of the 800 block of Hall Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.
• Nathan W. Polston, 36, of the 0-100 block of Plum Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive.
• Jewelry and stamps worth $500 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Griffith Avenue.
