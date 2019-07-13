The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Samantha Green, 35, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gregory A. Green, 55, of the 900 block of West Ninth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian S. Quinn, 33, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Tanner Hawkins, 22, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel Moore, 39, homeless, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Mark W. Matlock, 54, of Philpot, was charged Thursday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Amy Mundy, 43, of the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Two juveniles were charged Wednesday receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A PlayStation 4, a game controller and a backpack worth $440 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Oglesby Street.
• A bicycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
