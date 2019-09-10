The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Paul J. Tinnell, 22, of the 2100 block of Tamarack Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephen M. Honeycutt, 34, of the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brittany L. Channell, 29, of the 4100 block of Fogle Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Lisa M. Woods, 29, of Fordsville was charged Monday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
• A riding lawn mower worth $1,440 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1000 block of Western Court.
• A smart phone worth $600 was reported stolen Friday from Hucks, 300 E. Parrish Ave.
• Credit cards and a student ID were reported stolen Friday from Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St.
• A chainsaw, two nail guns, a string trimmer and a grass blower worth $387 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a rental storage unit in the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
• A purse, wallet, case and a key fob worth $510 were reported stolen Saturday from SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St. The items were recovered.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 500 block of Crittenden Street.
• A laptop computer worth $981 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1900 block of East 17th Street.
• Two bicycles worth $1,000 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Hathaway Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Hathaway Street.
• An attempted burglary was reported Sunday at a home in the 900 block of Carter Road.
• A Chevrolet Equinox worth $6,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 200 block of Frayser Avenue.
• Golf clubs, a golf bag and accessories worth $1,850 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Linden Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 5:45 p.m. Friday on Frederica Street near Time Drive. They were a car driven by Jacob R. Hill, 27, of Hawesville, a car driven by Andrew D. Oflynn, 27, of the 300 block of East 21st Street and a car driven by Larry D. Moore, 34, of Earlington. Moore's passenger, Sara Moore, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Darrell W. Wells, 72, of Utica and a pickup truck driven by Michael D. Farriss, 17, of Utica. Farris, Wells and Wells' passenger, Brenda Williams, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Daniel Farmer, 34, of Utica struck a parked van that was partially on the road at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 60 near Carter Road. Farmer was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Autumn S. Evans, 34, of the 600 block of Higdon Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Hobart T. Evans, 41, of the 600 block of Higdon Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Christopher D. Greer, 22, of Beaver Dam struck a deer at 8:19 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 231 near Pleasant Ridge Lane. Greer's passenger, Sarah Bonea was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Kylen Clater, 17, of Utica left the road, struck a ditch and some trees and overturned at 8:03 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 231 near Sugar Grove Church Road. Clater was transported to ORHR, where he was listed Monday in good condition.
