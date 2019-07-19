The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Curtis D. Dowell, 55, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dylan C. Morris, 27, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Brittany L. Channell, 29, of the 4100 block of Fogle Drive was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Ronald L. Burroughs, 52, of the 600 block of Fargo Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Trace A. Self, 18, of the 2500 block of West Fifth Street was charged Wednesday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Jonathan T. Garr, 39, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eric B. Givens, 48, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jeffy F. Coppage, 52, of Weaver, Alabama, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Patrick G. Betts, 52, of the 3300 block of Dark Star Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Michael D. Whitworth, 35, of the 400 block of Maple Heights Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A generator and a circular saw worth $630 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue.
• An incident of juvenile sexual abuse was reported Wednesday on Burlew Boulevard. An adult reported a juvenile was abused by an acquaintance.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2900 block of Choctaw Drive.
• A motorscooter worth $950 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 900 block of Kentucky Parkway.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2900 block of Wandering Lane.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The victim told police a juvenile pointed a gun at him during an incident.
• A firearm discharge was reported Wednesday at a home in the 2600 block of West Cloverdale Drive. Reports say a juvenile fired a handgun at his cell phone, destroying the phone. No one was injured. The juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Antonio M. Ostria, 46, of the 2300 block of Tradition Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• The contents of a mailed package were reported stolen Wednesday from a porch in the 5500 block of Mulberry Place.
