The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Modleste Venas, 36, of the 200 block of Maple Street was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation.
• James Lewis Allen, 61, of the 1200 block of Jackson Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Juston Wade Langevin, 42, of the 1600 block of Booth Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
