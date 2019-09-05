The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Coy M. Bush, 34, of the 3600 block of Benttree Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• A juvenile was charged Aug. 28 with first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A robbery was reported at 8:34 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 13th Street. The victim reported being attacked by three unknown men who stole his bicycle and smartphone, which were worth $1,800.
• A bicycle worth $300 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of College Drive.
• An XBox One, a PlayStation 3, game controllers, games and a Roku streaming device worth $950 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3600 block of Arlington Drive.
• Three car batteries and three semitrailer batteries worth $750 were reported stolen Tuesday from West End Truck Parts, 2020 Lancaster Ave.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Larry C. Pearson, 47, of the 800 block of East Fifth Street left the road and struck a tree and a fence at 4:45 a.m. Monday on West Parrish Avenue near Cedar Street. Pearson was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue. They were a car driven by Jamie L. Liles, 35, of Henderson and a car driven by David W. Smith, 61, of Utica. Smith was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Wesley Payne, 20, of the 1600 block of Bluff Avenue struck a bicycle ridden by Shaun Sowders, 15, of the 1400 block of West Ninth Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sixth Street near Hathaway Street. Sowders was transported to OHRH, where he was listed Tuesday in fair condition.
