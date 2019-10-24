The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deziree M. Frazier, 24, of the 700 block of Madison Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jacob D. Harris, 27, of Greenville was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Elizabeth M. Harris, 41, of the 4700 block of Kentucky 81, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A wallet and cash worth $560 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 3500 block of Comanche Place.
• Prescription drugs, a handbag and a wallet worth $160 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Burlew Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jason E. Head, 44, of the 4000 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Jacob L. Fuqua, 18, homeless, was charged Tuesday with third-degree arson and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
