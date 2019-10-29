The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffrey Tucker, 26, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• James D. Clements, 32, of the 500 block of Yale Place was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A robbery was reported Monday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. Reports say a man, who was an acquaintance, entered the home and attacked the people inside with a shovel, and stole cash and a smartphone worth $553. The victims went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
• Ten silver bars worth $15,000 and a playpen worth $50 were reported stolen Sunday from a trailer parked in the 800 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Crabtree Avenue. A vehicle was damaged but no one was injured.
• A mailed package containing $100 in prescription drugs was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1400 block of West First Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a garage in the 1900 block of Colonial Court.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Villa Point.
• A television, furniture, a video game system, walls and doors sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Barney E. Williamson, 74, of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West left the road and struck a utility pole at 5:59 p.m. Friday on West Parrish Avenue near Parrish Plaza Drive. Barney Williamson was listed in fair condition Monday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. His passenger, James Williamson, was listed in good condition at the hospital.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Undetermined items were reported stolen Saturday from Superior and Environmental Solutions, 3260 Warehouse Road.
• Several windows sustained $1,400 in vandalism damage when rocks were thrown through the windows at Marks Co. Inc., 2727 Kentronics Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:11 a.m. Sunday on the I-165 ramp. They were a car driven by Kelly A. Autry, 34, of Hartford and a vehicle driven by Felicia Martinez, 56, of Homestead, Florida. Autry was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Robert L. Carter, 35, of the 700 block of Darnell Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Melissa A. Smith, 42, of the 300 block of Park Plaza Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and tampering with physical evidence.
