The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark A. Turner, 50, of the 1500 block of Robin Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Roger D. Brown, 55, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Derek Bush, 20, of the 3200 block of Town Square was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jessica A. Vanover, 31, of the 3200 block of Harmons Ferry Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Ford Ranger worth $4,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 3200 block of Buckland Square.
• A Honda VT 600 motorcycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• John G. McElrath, 50, of Dunmor was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
