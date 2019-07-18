The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron T. Moseley, 41, of the 1300 block of Gilbert Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Austin R. Mayo, 20, of the 700 block of Wesleyan Place was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Gaylynn L. Robbins, 26 homeless, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A Lincoln LS sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked at a home in the 700 block of Wing Avenue.
• Cash in the amount of $200 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at B&L Automotive, 317 Triplett St.
• A window sustained $200 in damage in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Dalton Street.
• Lortab and other prescription drugs worth $130 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Elm Street.
• A cellphone worth $100 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 300 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A dog was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6800 block of Old Kentucky 81 North.
