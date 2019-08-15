The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melody C. Phillips, 54, of the 2300 block of North York Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Ashley A. Wilkins, 33, of the 3500 block of Plaudit Place was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Prescription drugs worth $10 were reported stolen Monday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• A laptop computer worth $180 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 600 block of Crittenden Street.
• A wallet and cash worth $100 were reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A handgun worth $200 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a garage in the 1600 block of East 11th Street.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Thompson Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:06 p.m. on J.R. Miller Boulevard near Southtown Boulevard. They were a pickup truck driven by Robert K. Robertson, 29, of the 4300 block of Scotty Lane and a pickup truck driven by Mary B. Allen, 52, of the 3800 block of Jefferson Street. Allen was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Erica M. Pendleton, 27, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• James M. Robinson, 21, of the 900 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces.
• Aaron R. Russell, 45, of the 3800 block of Riverside Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Katelyn A Stevenson, 18, of the 200 block of Church Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (corrections officer).
