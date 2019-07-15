The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel R. Cunningham, 41, of the 800 block of East 19th Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Robert C. Lane, 32, of Ohio County, was charged Saturday with two counts of theft of mail matter.
• Shannon K. Bratcher, 48, of the 7600 block of Sunnydale Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetmine.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Gregory K. Nash, 52, of the 700 block of Ford Avenue, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew J. Roberts, 37, of Utica, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.