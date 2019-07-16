The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy L. Ellis, 56, of the 1800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley Smith, 32, of the 100 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert A. Young, 32, of the 2200 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with flagrant nonsupport.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• An iPhone X worth $1,244 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 700 block of Scherm Road.
• Clothing worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday at Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
• Cash in the amount $360 was taken in a Friday burglary at Dugout Diner, 1212 E. 18th St.
• A robbery was reported Sunday at Ten.O.Six, 10006 E. Fourth St. The victim reported he was in the parking lot when three unknown males beat him and stolen his iPhone and cash. The victim went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of a possible broken arm.
• A Chevrolet pickup truck worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 900 block of East 19th Street.
• Sheet metal was reported stolen Sunday from a lot in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street.
• An assault was reported Sunday on First Street near Plum Street. The victims said an acquaintance struck them with a vehicle. The victims sustained minor injuries and did not require treatment at the hospital.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at Alter Ego's, 2210 W. Second St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Melissa A. Smith, 42, of the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A cash box containing $300 was reported stolen Saturday at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54.
• Mail containing a debit card was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 6400 block of U.S. 231.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Free Silver Road.
