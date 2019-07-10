The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clinton Hendley, 28, of the 2500 block of Veach Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), secondary-degree burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Kevin Hafley, 40, of the 600 block Triplett Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A 16-year-old was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
• An assault of an Owensboro police officer was reported on July 5 at 1003 Omega St. Officer Alex Simmons suffered a broken foot during the incident.
Traffic accident
• A 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Kirtley, 35, of the 700 block of Allen Street, collided with a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Vickey Turner, 54, of the 100 block of Partridge Loop on Monday at Fourth and Frederica streets. Turner was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.