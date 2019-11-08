The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ricky L. Daugherty, 45, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie L. Staves, 43, of the 1200 block of Nassau Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Russell A. Wilkerson, 40, of the 2000 block of Graham Lane was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Jonathan B. Boone, 34, of the 3500 block of Becker Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• William G. Pleasant Jr., 54, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Lyndsey Atkinson, 25, of the 1000 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday on East Ninth Street. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Westview Drive. Bullets entered the home, striking a clock and a wall. The woman inside the home at the time was not injured.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Crystal L, Howard, 37, of Fordsville was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Damian M. Fields, 24, of Lexington was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jeffery A. Jones, 51, of the 800 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
