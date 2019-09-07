The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jaylan D. Crowe, 19, of the 100 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Emerita R. Moore, 19, of the 1600 block of Breckenridge Street was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Don A. Everitt, 42, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Latonyia M. Smith, 30, of the 2900 block of Allen Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Amanda K. Patterson, 29, of the 2500 block of Apollo Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kaitlyn M. Martin, 24, of the 2300 block of Yewells Landing South was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An iPhone 8 worth $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from Longhorn Steak House, 2974 Heartland Crossing.
• A router and modem worth $90 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of Clay Street.
• Power tools and a generator worth $6,913 were reported stolen during a Wednesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1300 block of Triplett Street.
• A Honda Accord worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Benjamin Jernigan, 31, of Central City struck a bicycle ridden by Mario A. Smith, 40, of the 500 block of Cedar Street. Smith was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
see police/page
• Four vehicles collided at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of New Hartford Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Rodney B. Humphrey, 50, of Utica, a sport utility vehicle driven by Kristin M. Bennett, 29, of the 1500 block of Parkview Drive, a car driven by James M. Yeckering, 19, of Hartford and a car driven by Juanita F. Dragoo, 81, of Utica. Bennett was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Booth Avenue near Windsor Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Jaden A. Johnson, 18, of the 700 block of Deer Haven Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Tanisha Hayden, 41, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive. Hayden's passenger, Yonterry Banks, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Thelma L. Crabtree, 57, of the 3200 block of Meadowland Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
