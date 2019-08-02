The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cayla M. McGee, 28, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Four security cameras worth $150 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Walnut Park Drive.
• A rape was reported Wednesday on Ragu Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Christopher S. Boyd, 33, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:16 p.m. Monday on U.S. 60. They were a semitrailer driven by David D. England, 50, of Sullivan, Illinois, and a car driven by Billy J. Baize, 51, of Hawesville. Baize was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.