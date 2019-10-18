The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark E. Girten, 47, of the 600 block of Carol Stream was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools worth $5,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2400 block of O'Bryan Boulevard.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Wednesday from Superior Auto, 4939 Frederica St.
• A tote box containing medical records and keys were reported stolen in a Wednesday from a home in the 400 block of South Dieterle Drive.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• A firearm discharge was reported Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Eighth Street. Officers recovered several shell casings, but no injuries or damage was reported.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Surveillance cameras sustained vandalism damage Wednesday at a farm in the 4300 block of Griffith Station Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of Interstate 165. They were a semitrailer driven by William Morgan, of Portland, Tennessee, and a pickup truck driven by Allen Chinn, 46, of Philpot. Chinn was treated for industries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
