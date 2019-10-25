The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Regina L. Bourassa, 55, of the 2900 block of Dixianna Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Tools worth $500 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 700 block of Clay Street
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday on Maple Street. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Bradley S. Gordon, 45, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• James R. Luttrell, 33, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:19 p.m. Monday on Kentucky 603 near Pleasant Valley Road. They were a car driven by Ernest Moore, 78, of the 1700 block of Highland Drive and a pickup truck driven by Donna Hinton, 54, of the 1600 block of East 17th Street. Hinton and her passenger, Heather Hinton, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
