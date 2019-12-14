The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Horace O. Williams Jr., 41, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Steven R. Brown, 58, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kristi Gentry, 36, of Providence was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of marijuana with a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia with a firearm and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Christopher Buchanan, 54, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Thursday with second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy.
• Paul Krasnuik, 78, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Brian F. Head, 59, of Utica was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A purse, wallet, keys, work badge, cash and credit cards worth $852 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Deer Trail.
• Tools worth $699 was reported stolen Thursday from Lowe's, 415 Fulton Drive.
• Two handguns worth $600 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street. They were a car drive by Crystal D. White, 26, of the 2300 block of Homestead Point, and a semitrailer driven by Steven C. Hall, 25, of Monticello. White was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday on Kentucky 144 near Pleasant Valley Road. They were a car driven by Katie Flamion, 34, of Hawesville and a car driven by Judy Pate, 67, of Lewisport. Pate was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Jonus Hurst, 16, of Whitesville left the road and struck a ditch at 10:52 p.m. Monday on Kentucky 54 near Collier Road. Hurst's passenger, Jordan Hurst, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Tammie G. Ile, 41, of Livermore swerved to avoid a vehicle that turned in front of her, left the road and struck a ditch at 5:56 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of U.S. 431. Ile's passenger, Carson Ile, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
