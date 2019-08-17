The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sarah J. Jackson, 31, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Friday with theft of identity.
• Jonathan B. Boone, 34, of the 3500 block of Becker Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dale S. Adams, 54, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Amanda J Peay, 39, of the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Chad N. Sizemore, 37, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Xavier R. Boone, 33, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael B. Greenwell, 44, of the 1700 block of East Fourth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jyrell M. Coker, 23, of the 900 block of Graves Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• A Ford Econoline worth $4,000 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
• A cell phone, backpack, school supplies, a makeup bag with makeup and a laptop computer worth $680 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked at Valero, 1501 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• William C. Ballard, 24, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Cathy L. Baughman, 34, of Rockport, Indiana, left the road and struck a ditch at 4:50 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 near U.S. 231. Baughman was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
