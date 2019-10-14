The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher T. Anderson, 44, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Melinda B. Byrd, 19, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Kelly F. Lowe, 42, of Cave City was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Darrius L. Hill, 25, address unknown, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Derek K. Owen, 66, of the 600 block of Jed Place was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.