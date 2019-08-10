The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Laura L. Jackson, 39, of the 2200 block of Ponder Place was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher M. Raley, 28, of the 2500 block of Carter Road was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) with a firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana under ounces with a firearm.
• Amber D. Will, 23, homeless was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and facilitation to commit first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Steve B. Brown, 20, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Taryn V. Cronin, 31, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jacob T. Cameron, 24, of the 1700 block of Ohio Street was charged Thursday with first-degree bailjumping.
• Preston T. Williams, 27, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street was charged Thursday with first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Shawn P. Fry, 39, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• A door sustained $200 in damage but nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Orchard Street.
• Two bicycles worth $100 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2600 block of Rush Trail. One of the bicycles was recovered.
• Tools worth $529 were reported stolen Thursday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Tanglewood Drive.
• Coins worth $3.52 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at Dugout Diner, 1212 E. 18th St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:55 p.m. on Southtown Boulevard near Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Victoria M. Cecil, 50, of the 600 block of Catalina Drive and a car driven by Lindsey M. Spaulding, 31, of Henderson. Spaulding was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:55 p.m. Thursday on Frederica Street near West Byers Avenue. They were a car driven by Guadalupe Velazquez-Jiminez, 45, of the 700 block of Time Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Carol Wilkerson, 81, of the 4000 block of Pine Lake Court. Wilkerson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jason A. Childs, 41, of the 3000 block of of Saratoga Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jacob I. Sparks, 28, of the 4700 block of Kentucky 54 was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.