The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kujali J. Brown, 38, of the 200 block of East 23rd Street was charged Monday with second-degree rape.
• James V. Hicks, 59, of the 0-100 block of Woodford Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jamal K. Sweeney, 24, of the 2000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Christina M. McKinney, 30, of Newburgh, Indiana, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault.
• A trailer and a concrete crawler worth $28,000 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2600 block of Valor Cove.
• A debit card was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 600 block of Bolivar Street.
• A rifle worth $8,000 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Road. The vehicle sustained $500 in damage from a broken window during the theft.
• Prescription drugs wroth $100 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 600 block of Ridgewood Street.
• An assault was reported Friday at a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street. The victim reported being assaulted by two acquaintances. Reports say the victim went to a hospital in Evansville for treatment of injuries.
• Cash in a bank bag in the amount of $5,662 and a key were stolen Friday from Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
• An assault was reported Friday on Woodford Avenue. The victim reported being struck with a baseball bat. The victim went to OHRH for treatment of injuries.
• A handgun worth $370 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A rifle and a shotgun worth $250 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Hoover Court.
• Cash and a cash box worth $430 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Clint E. Fulkerson, 46, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A golf cart was reported stolen Saturday from the 9100 block of Mulligan Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Robert R. Morris, 38, of the 2100 block of Griffith Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Kevin S. Sholar, 50, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stacy W. Sholar, 51, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jerri B. White, 35, of the 900 block of Cedar Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
