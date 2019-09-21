The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Zachary M. Ford, 28, of Leitchfield was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Tyler J. Walker, 23, of the 4800 block of Kentucky 554 was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• James T. Mattingly, 29, of the 900 block of Walnut Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Shelly J. Matias, 19, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• A bicycle worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from McDonald's, 2750 Frederica St.
• A wallet with a check for $835 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Monarch Street.
• A Dodge van worth $2,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 3900 block of Yates Drive.
• Power tools, tools, a lawnmower, two string trimmers and 10 fishing rods worth $1,095 were reported stolen Thursday from a non-attached garage in the 1800 block of West Seventh Street.
• A Ford Edge and keys to vehicles worth $7,400 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Gorman Auto Sales, 901 E. Ninth St.
• An incident of a person with a weapon was reported at 2:21 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Plum Street. Reports say the victim told police an acquaintance pointed a handgun at him and then left the scene.
Traffic accidents
• A truck hauling grain overturned at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday on West Second Street near Industrial Drive. The driver, Charles D. Bailey of the 19000 block of U.S. 60 West was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
