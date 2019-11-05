The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David M. Englert Jr., 25, of Utica was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Titus J. Willis, 19, of the 700 block of Danberry Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jesse L. Vanover, 22, of Utica was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Shawn Kelley, 48, of the 100 block of 20th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Tools worth $3,148 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of Frederica Street.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Alice G. Boarman, 79, of the 2000 block of Fernwood Drive, was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that fled the scene at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on East Fourth Street near Leitchfield Road. Boarman was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:36 p.m. Friday on Villa Point near Commonwealth Court. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Terry E. King, 63, of the 700 block of Deerhaven Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Nathan S. Jones, 20 of Philpot. King's passenger, Rebecca King, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Rebekah R. Hale, 36, of the 5300 block of Summercrest Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Ryan D. Guilliams, 36, of West Lafayette, Ohio, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 6500 block of Spring Haven Trace.
• A stove and a refrigerator were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 7600 block of Masonville-Habit Road.
• Keys from several vehicles were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 9600 block of Kentucky 541.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:12 p.m. Thursday on Kentucky 554 near Todd Bridge Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Heather Metker, 40, of Rumsey and a car driven by Joseph R. Powell, 20, of the 5400 block of Diane Avenue. Metker was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Selina K. Priest, 24, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue left the road and overturned at 8:08 pm. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Kentucky 405. Priest and her passenger, Aurora Pendleton, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Kevin J. Wells, 43, of the 4300 block of Sydney Lane was charged Sunday with flagrant non-support.
