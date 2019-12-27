The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James Porche, 48, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jared Carter, 41, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly Pierce, 24, of the 300 block of East 27th Street, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Adam E. Bartley, 40, of the 400 block of East 21st Street, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Myisha Robertson, 42, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keith M. Watkins, 26, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana (more than 5 pounds), first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
• Christopher M. Roby, 42, of the 4500 block of Bernheim Drive, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Ernest Whitten, 54, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (cold checks).
• Medication, a purse and cash with a total value of $131 were stolen Sunday at the Hampton Inn, 401 W. Second St.
• The sexual abuse of a minor was reported Monday in the 1000 block of Venable Drive.
• Nothing was taken Tuesday during a burglary in the 0-100 block of Orchard Street.
• Fishing rods valued at $100 were stolen Wednesday during a burglary in the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
Traffic accidents
• A Ford Fusion driven by Robert Taylor, 51, of the 2700 block of West Fifth Street, collided Tuesday with a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street Monday. Derric Smith, 42, of the 2200 block of Twenty Grand Avenue, a passenger in the parked vehicle, was treated and released at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• A Chevy Cruze driven by Sylvia J. Shain, 75, of the 3800 block of Hillcrest Drive, collided Tuesday with a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Triplett Street. Shain was treated and released at OHRH.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Juan Arias, 18, of the 600 block of Time Drive left the roadway Tuesday in the 1900 block of Hill Bridge Road and overturned in water. Arias and passenger Ayden Hatcher, 16, no address given, were treated and released at OHRH.
• Three cars collided on the U.S. 60 ramp to Kentucky 54 on Monday. They were driven by Charles E. Borisch, 62, of the 2000 block of Ottawa Drive, Barbara D. Black, 72, of Beaver Dam, and Christine A. Wolken, 63, of the 4900 block of Newbolt Road. Borisch was treated and released at OHRH. Black remains in fair condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.